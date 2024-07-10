An application for the development of a new €12 million euro state of the art multi sports campus has been submitted to the Department of Sport by Mayo CoCo.

That's according to Minister of State Alan Dillon.

The project, to be located near Lough Lannagh includes plans for a multi-lane international standard running track, multi-sport playing fields with new 4G synthetic grass for GAA, soccer, and rugby, all equipped with floodlights.

Minister Dillon has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....