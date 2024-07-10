Following its acquisition of Genfitt, Kramp had announced plans earlier this year to establish a new warehouse facility in County Mayo.

However, Kramp has now decided to take a more strategic approach and continue operating from the current facility in Kiltimagh.

Ronan Egan, Commercial Director of Genfitt says the consequence of this decision is that they will continue operating from their current facility in Kiltimagh.

He also says staying in the current location allows them to strategically allocate resources to optimise operations and prepare for future opportunities that align with growth ambitions.

Kramp completed the acquisition of Genfitt in the summer of 2023, a move aimed at strengthening its market presence and enhancing its portfolio of offerings.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, positioning it for continued success and leadership in the agricultural industry in Ireland.