A Sligo councillor has welcomed plans by Irish Rail to reintroduce catering services on all of its Intercity trains by the end of the year.

Catering services were suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the service resumed on the Dublin to Cork service last year.

Councillor Marie Casserly says there is now Customer Service Officers on all of Intercity services if any member of the public requires assistance.

Councillor Casserly has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....