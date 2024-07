A number of road closures are in place today as Ballina celebrate Heritage Day, as part of the annual Ballina Salmon Festival.

The following closures have been in place since 6am this morning and will remain in place until 9pm tonight....

Garden Street

Pearse St

Market Rd

Tone St

Tolan St

Casement St

Bury St

O'Rahilly St

More road closures will occur on Saturday night.

They will run from 8pm to 2am and are closed to facilitate a fireworks display.

Both Emmett St and Cathedral Rd will be closed.