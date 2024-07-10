Airline passengers will have to wait a little longer to see if pilots at Aer Lingus will accept the Labour Court recommendation to settle their pay dispute.



Further clarification of some aspects of the deal are being sought by pilots representatives after meeting yesterday to consider the deal.



The court recommended a pay rise of 17-point-7-5 percent, as well as changes to Summer Leave and overnight allowances.



Industrial action by pilots has so far led to the cancellation of 548 flights up until Sunday 14 July.