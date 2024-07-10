An Irish flight attendant is facing jail in Dubai after being charged with attempting suicide and consuming alcohol.



The Dail heard yesterday that Tori Towey from Boyle in County Roscommon has been banned from leaving the country, despite being the victim of domestic violence.



Taoiseach Simon Harris says he will work to intervene, and the Department of Foreign Affairs says it's providing consular assistance.



Sinn Fein Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane knows the family - she says the 28-year-old's mother has flown out to be with her....