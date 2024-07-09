A number of tertiary degrees are now on offer across the region for those returning to education and school leavers.

The degrees don't focus on points, instead you complete an application and an interview.

It involves spending a year at an ETB before progressing onto university.

There are over 40 such degrees offered nationally, including 12 in this region.

Maria Doherty is the regional tertiary manager for Connacht.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about what degrees are on offer across the region and how to apply....