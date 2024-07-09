There needs to be immediate action to ensure that vacant council houses in Mayo are not left vacant for up to nine months, while an increasing number of people are seeking emergency accommodation in the county.

That’s the view of Independent councillor in Ballina Mark Duffy. The councillor raised his concerns at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

He sought clarification on the local authority’s spend of 3.5 million euro over the past four years on emergency accommodation, while at any one time in the county, there are 50 of the authority’s housing stock left empty awaiting repairs.

Councillor Duffy joins me this lunchtime… cllr you sought clarification from council management as to how this situation can be addressed…