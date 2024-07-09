Bank of Ireland is warning customers to be extra vigilant of fraud when travelling on holidays. The Bank is reminding customers to check their banking details prior to travelling, be alert to potential signs of scams while away and if an offer looks too good to be true, it could be fraud.

Prior to travelling, customers should take the time to confirm their card details are in-date, so that cards are valid throughout the holiday. Customers should also save the contact numbers of their bank’s customer service line, travel insurance provider and airline helpdesk, in case of any emergencies.

Try to keep credit and debit cards in separate locations so that if a purse or wallet is stolen, you have an alternative. If a card is lost or stolen, you can freeze your card immediately through the app or call the customer service line for further assistance.

Make sure that you check your text messages when you’re abroad so you don’t miss alerts that the Bank might send about potential fraudulent transactions.

When using a card on holidays to pay, make sure it is always within view to avoid it being skimmed. Where possible, use physical card, chip and PIN for payment.

When withdrawing cash from cash machines, avoid machines that are in poor condition and look out for the following:

Be aware of ‘shoulder surfing’ in an ATM queue – don’t get side-tracked by others when using the machine and take care not to let anyone see your PIN.

Be especially mindful if withdrawing larger amounts of cash.

Have your card ready when going to cash machines, to avoid searching through a wallet or handbag to find it.

Review your recent transactions on Banking 365

Accommodation scams are becoming an increasingly significant concern for holidaymakers with the rise in popularity of online booking and third-party websites. Rental accommodation scams are designed to trick customers into paying for accommodation which is not available for rent or does not exist. Try to book through established letting agent, but if booking directly request proof of identification from the landlord.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of fraud should contact their bank immediately so that the bank can try to stop the fraud and try to recover funds. Bank of Ireland customers can call the Fraud Team 24/7.

Emergency Contact Numbers

Available 24.7 Republic of Ireland-1800 946 764 (personal and business)

Everywhere outside Republic of Ireland, Great Britain & Northern Ireland

+ 353 56 775 7007 (Lost/Stolen cards or smart device)