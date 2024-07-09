Householders and businesses served by the Mid-Galway Public Water Supply Scheme are experiencing disruption to their water supply today.

Uisce Eireann say every effort is being made to maintain water supply to as many customers as possible however the burst may cause supply disruption to customers in Carnakelly, Gurteen, Attymon, Killtullagh, Carabane, Rhyhill, Killacloher, Lissduff, Gloves, The Galway Plaza and surrounding areas.

The burst on a water main occurred at approximately 9pm last night and repair works are scheduled to be completed at 4pm this afternoon Uisce Éireann recommends that customers allow two to three hours after repairs for normal supply to return to homes and businesses.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare.

Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates.