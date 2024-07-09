Cash, designer watches, three vehicles and more than €500,000 in crypto currency have been seized as part of a garda operation targeting organised crime in the west.

Searches were carried out at a number of properties in Tuam and Moycullen in Co Galway yesterday.

A large amount of high value goods, including 12 designer watches, along with multiple electronic devices, a Tiguan SUV, an Audi A5, a Ford Transit van and €75,000 in cash were seized.

Two bank accounts, both within and outside Ireland, were frozen under money laundering legislation. One account held €530,000 worth of crypto currency and the other had €465,000 cash.

There were no arrests.

The searches were carried out by gardaí from Galway Divisional Crime, Galway Drugs Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.