Criminal barristers around the country are withdrawing their services today (Tuesday), in the first of three days of withdrawal this month.

Protests will take place at 16 courthouses nationwide where criminal cases are due to be heard today, including Castlebar and Sligo.

It is an escalation on the unprecedented action taken by criminal barristers nationally on October 3rd last, seeking what they termed “an independent, meaningful, time-limited and binding mechanism to determine the fees paid to criminal barristers by the Director of Public Prosecutions and under the Criminal Justice (Legal Aid) Scheme.

Deirdre Browne BL, practices criminal law on the Western circuit and will be taking part in the industrial action at Castlebar Court House this morning and spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about why they are taking the action ….

