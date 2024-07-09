A quarter of a million calls were made to The Society of St Vincent de Paul from families seeking help last year.

The charity expects that figure to be surpassed this year for the first time ever.

As it prepares to launch its pre budget submission this morning, it's highlighted 913 thousand people going without basics, and 250 thousand children living in enforced deprivation.

Dr Tricia Keilthy, Head of Social Justice at Vincent de Paul is calling on the Government to increase social welfare payments...