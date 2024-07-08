On Saturday evening last, the Foróige Amplified musical festival took place in Knockmore, county Mayo. Over 3,000 young people were in attendance, from all over Ireland.

Foróige Amplified has been described as the Electric Picnic for young people which boasted a main stage with DJ’s Sharron Lynskey MC, DJ Avocado and the iRadio duo of Steven Cooper and Dave Duke.

The night also featured a silent disco, fun fair and a chill out zone!

The non-alcohol event was described as huge success- “The Amplified festival not only showcases amazing fun and entertainment but it also fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among the Foróige family.. To sum up Amplified in three words - amazing young people.”

Sean Campbell, CEO of Foróige said “Foróige Amplified is organised entirely by volunteers and young people, it’s by no means an easy feat to put an event like this together. He has thanked the volunteers for the immense amount of time and effort that was put in, and for facilitating the work of Foróige with young people, empowering them to be the best that they can be.