The weather is set to take a turn for the worse, with Met Eireann issuing a Status Yellow rain alert for tomorrow.

The warning is for 18 counties - all of Leinster, together with counties Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

The 24-hour alert will come into effect at 4am tomorrow, with the forecaster warning of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.



Met Eireann's Mark Bowe outlines the situation ahead...