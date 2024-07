The Labour Court has recommended a 17.75% pay increase for Aer Lingus pilots in a bid to resolve a long-running pay dispute.

The recommendation covers a four year period from 1 Jan 2023 to the end of December 2026.

The decision is not binding and it will be put to a ballot of members of the Irish Airline Pilots' Association (IALPA).

In a statement, Aer Lingus said it would carefully review the recommendation of the Labour Court.