The volunteer crew had assembled at the lifeboat station for a routine training exercise at 12 noon on Saturday when a cyclist fell off their bike nearby.

The casualty was seen to by a doctor and then stretchered onto the lifeboat with the assistance of Aran Fire and Rescue.

The lifeboat launched under Coxswain Aonghus O Hiarnain and with four crew members onboard and made its way to Rossaveel. Weather conditions were good at the time with clear skies, moderate seas, and a north westerly force 5 wind.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew proceeded to hand the casualty into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.

Speaking following the call out, Aran Islands RNLI Coxswain Aonghus O Hiarnain says

As we enjoy some good weather and see an increase of tourists visiting the Aran Islands, we would like to remind anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to enjoy themselves but to go prepared. Check weather and tides before venturing out, always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity and carry a means of communication. Should you get into difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.