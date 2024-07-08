A major fund raising event will take place this Thursday at Pamex ,Castlebar to support Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

Located at the Moneen Business Park in Castlebar, Pamex staff will be participating in a Spinathon Challenge - virtually cycling from Castlebar to little Island in Cork, the headquarters of Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

The charity provides support to children with autism and their families, by training dogs to assist people with autism.

Everyone who donates to the cause will be entered into a draw for a range of prizes and everyone is invited to attend for a day of fun, excitement and treats at the Pamex facility.

Midwest Radio will be there for a two hour programme with Gerry Glennon on Thursday 11-1pm and people can meet a family that are fortunate enough to have a trained dog from Autism Assitance Dogs Ireland.

Jeannette Maguire of Pamex has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the charity and Thursday’s fund raiser…