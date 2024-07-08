Funeral details have been announced for John O'Mahony, former TD and All Ireland winning manager who passed away at the weekend aged 71.

A native of Kilmovee, John holds the accolade of being the most successful manager in the history of the Connacht Senior Football Championship, landing titles for Galway, his native Mayo, and historically with Leitrim in 1994.

Off the sporting field, John O’Mahony was elected as a Fine Gael TD in Mayo in 2007, serving until 2016.

He was then nominated that year by Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the 25th Seanad, serving for four years.

John is survived by his wife Geraldine, and five daughters – Grainne, Niamh, Rhona, Deirdre and Cliodhna.

John will repose at home in ‘Tower House’, Market Street, Ballaghaderreen on tomorrow Tuesday from 4 - 8pm and Wednesday 10th July 3 - 6pm.

House private at all other times please.

Removal will take place on Wednesday 10th July for prayers at 8 pm in the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen.

He will be laid to rest in Kilcolman Cemetery, Ballaghaderreen on Thursday following mass at 12 noon.