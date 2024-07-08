Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman has been elected as new Green Party leader.

The Green Party confirmed the decision at a media event at Bewley's café just after 11am, with outgoing leader Eamon Ryan saying today is about "passing the torch to a new leader".

According to RTE, out of an available electorate within the Party membership of 3,425, a total of 1,896 members voted.

Minister O'Gorman received 984 votes, compared to 912 for Minister of State and Senator, Pippa Hackett.

Mr O'Gorman will replace Mr Ryan immediately, and will attend tonight's weekly pre-cabinet meeting of Coalition leaders alongside Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin.