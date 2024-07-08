The following appointments and allocations of Superintendents took place on the 10th June 2024 following promotions and consequential transfers:

Superintendent Brian Hoey on transfer to Governance and Accountability, Garda Headquarters.

Superintendent Oliver Baker on transfer to Ballinasloe Garda Station with responsibility for Galway East Community Engagement Area (Garda Operating Model),Galway Garda Division.

Superintendent Michael Dorrigan on promotion to Roscommon Garda Station with responsibility for Roscommon Community Engagement Area (Garda Operating Model), Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Garda Division.