The life of an 87-year-old U.S. citizen who died on June 30 in a sudden accident while driving a quad bike on Achill Island was a “cinematic adventure” according to his family.

Michael J. (Mike) Gallagher was “passionate for food, wine, the sea and people to share it with”, says his death notice, published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mr. Gallagher lost his life while driving a quad bike on the slip road to Purteen Harbour. He died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

He was in the Achill area visiting relatives when the accident occurred.

His remains have been returned to his native San Francisco. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saints Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert Street, San Francisco on Friday next (July 12) at 1 p.m.

According to his family, Mr. Gallagher was en route to “another fishing excursion” when the tragedy occurred.

He was born in San Francisco in May 1937 to Edward and Ellen Kate (nee Brett), the second eldest of twelve children.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Reynolds, his children Eamonn and Maura, granddaughter Stella Rose and his remaining siblings Jim, Danny, Mary and Teresa.

In one tribute posted online, Mike has been described as “a strong, colourful, San Francisco character”.

“It was always good to see him, wherever it was”, the post continued.

Another person who expressed her condolences wrote: “Thank you Mike for taking me sailing on San Francisco Bay and under the Golden Gate Bridge, for your smiles, fun and liveliness. You will not be forgotten”.

An inquest into Mr. Gallagher’s death will be held by the Coroner for the District of Mayo at a later date.