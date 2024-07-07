Renowned Gaelic Football manager and Mayo native John O’Mahony has passed away aged 71 after a long illness.

John, from Kilmovee, managed the Galway senior footballers to two All Ireland titles in 1998 and 2001.

He also holds the accolade of being the most successful manager in the history of the Connacht Senior Football Championship, landing titles for Galway, his native Mayo, and historically with Leitrim in 1994.

John’s first term as Mayo manager ran from 1987 to 1991, winning back to back Connacht titles in ’88 and ’89, before returning between 2006 and 2010, claiming provincial glory in 2009.

He won four Connacht titles with Galway, bringing his managerial haul to eight in total.

Off the sporting field, John O’Mahony was elected as a Fine Gael TD in Mayo in 2007, serving until 2016.

He was then nominated that year by Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the 25th Seanad, serving for four years.

John is survived by his wife Geraldine, and five daughters – Grainne, Niamh, Rhona, Deirdre and Cliodhna.

On this afternoon’s Sport Show, we will be paying tribute to the late John O’Mahony, with the show starting at 1:30pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.