Support for Sinn Féin has dropped to its lowest level since 2020.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll puts the largest opposition party at 18% - down 4% on last month - and from a peak of 37% in October 2022.

Fianna Fáil recorded the biggest jump - up three points to 20%.

But Fine Gael has the largest share of support, rising two points to 24%.