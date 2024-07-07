Funeral details have been announced for the man whose body was recovered off the coast of county Galway earlier this week.

The man has been named locally as Inishbofin fisherman John Burke, who was 51.

His body was recovered in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

Malin Head Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday night last, saying that a fisherman was overdue and presumed missing off Inishbofin.

A helicopter brought Mr. Burke’s remains to Inishbofin airfield before being taken by lifeboat to Clifden at around 4:30am.

He was a local crab fisherman, and his death has brought great sadness to the community with tributes being paid to Mr. Burke throughout the week.

John Burke is survived by his wife Mary, his extended family and wide circle of friends.

His remains will be removed from Cleggan Pier this afternoon for the 2:00pm ferry to Inishbofin.

Requiem mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, at 1:00pm in St Colman’s Church.

He will be laid to rest afterwards at St. Colman’s cemetery, Inishbofin.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.