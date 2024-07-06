The funerals this afternoon of Aisling Moore and her eight-year-old daughter Abbigael Moore - Tournie were marked by scenes of intense grief and emotion.

Frenchman Arnaud Tournie, father of eight-year old Abbigael spoke lovingly in Swinford Church about his loved ones who died together in a road accident between Swinford and Foxford on Tuesday evening last.

His voice breaking with emotion, he recalled Aisling’s warm heart and feminine touch and bright and sunny days he spent with her and Abbigael on Enniscrone beach.

Mr Tournié said was endlessly proud of his daughter and loved her so much, describing her as his "little sweet light", adding now she is among the stars "glowing and sparkling wherever you are".

He said Abbigael was talented “thanks to her mother” with whom she shared an unbreakable bond.

Addressing his departed ones, Arnaud told them: “Your smiles are forever etched in my heart”.

Stephen Moore, one of Aisling’s three siblings, told mourners that their kindness, generosity and love was a great boon to Arnaud and Aisling’s family at a time of immense pain and suffering.

That compassion, he added, “is a reminder that while the world around us may change the goodness and purity of community is still very much evident and alive in Mayo.

Stephen went on to describe his sister and niece as “as two beautiful, kindred souls”.

He added: Anyone who knows them knows that what there was one there was the other.

“They were a mother and daughter but also the best of friends.

“They were confidantes, conciliaries, a comedy duo who meant everything to each other.

“What has happened here is an absolute tragedy but I take some comfort that as they were so very much in life so shall they be together forever in eternity.

Stephen added that everyone could see so much of Aisling in Abbie, her charisma, her warmth, her confidence, her athleticism, her passion for drama, for acting in comedy, her enthusiasm, her love of dance, song and poetry”.

Ms Moore, 46, and eight-year-old Abbigael, who lived at Cois Coille, Swinford, died when their car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the N26, between Foxford and Swinford, on Tuesday evening last.

A number of guards of honour were organised this afternoon as Aisling and Abbigael began their final journey together to Kilconduff Cemetery following concelebrated Requiem Mass.

The two white coffins bearing the remains were brought from the church to a waiting hearse shortly after 1.15 p.m.

Amongst the groups lined the route from the church to the cemetery in marks of respect were members of Swinford Athletic Club, staff and pupils at St. Aidan’s National School, Kiltimagh, where Abbigael was a pupil, members of Kiltimagh GAA Club and friends from EMC Dance Club as well as their parents.

Fr. Dermot Meehan was the main celebrant of the funeral Mass.

One of his assistants was Fr. Padraig Costello who administered the last rites to the mother and daughter following their tragic passing at the accident scene on Tuesday.