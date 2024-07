This year’s Connacht Fleadh is currently taking place in Strokestown, County Roscommon.

The event, which was hosted by Ballina last year, will see thousands flock to Strokestown this weekend for a celebration of Irish music.

Events will take place right across the weekend, with many of them free to the public.

Local Senator Eugene Murphy told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that weeks like this are vital to the local economy: