An event is taking place in Kilcummin today to raise awareness about Cetaceans off the west coast of Ireland.

Cetaceans are the name given to the species of dolphins, whales and porpoises.

There is a vast diversity of this kind of animal in waters off the west coast, with today’s event helping people to learn how to distinguish between the different species and the encourage Citizen Scientists to participate in recording their sightings.

It is hoped that these sightings are then reported to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

Ecologist Síun Ní Cheallaigh has been giving more details on today’s event to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew:

(photo credit to wildatlanticimagesoak Facebook page)