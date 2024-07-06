As part of ongoing investigations into the theft of trailers and equipment from farms and construction sites,

Gardaí from the Loughrea Crime Unit conducted an operation in the North Clare and Galway border area on the evening of Thursday, July 4 2024.

During the operation a vehicle was intercepted.

Two stolen trailers were recovered, and two individuals were arrested.

Additionally, a variety of items were recovered, including tools, drills, chop saws, impact drivers, nail guns, and a generator.

The individuals, both male and aged in their 40s and 20s, were detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both were charged and brought before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday evening, Friday July 5 2024.

Investigations are ongoing.