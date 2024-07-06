Over 10,000 people have arrived in Ireland seeking international protection this year.

Of those, 2,300 people are currently without State provided accommodation.

In the first 26 weeks of 2024, an average of 386 people came to Ireland seeking asylum every week.

This is more than five times the average from 2017-2019, and totals over 10,000 international protection applicants for the year to date.

The highest number of weekly applications in 2024 was over 610.

Over 31,000 people are being accommodated at IPAS centres around the country, including almost 8,000 children.

However, 2300 people currently waiting for their application to be process, are without any shelter from the State.