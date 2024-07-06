A mother and daughter who were killed in a road traffic collision near to their native Swinford this week will be laid to rest today.

Aisling Moore (46) and her daughter Abbigael Tournié Moore died when their car collided with a lorry on the N26 at Callow, between Swinford and Foxford, shortly before 6:00pm on Tuesday.

Their Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon today at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Swinford, prior to burial in Swinford cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/swinford

May they both Rest In Peace.