Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20 year old Stenvs Py, who has been missing since June 29 2024, from the Galway area.

Stenvs is described as 6 ft tall, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and black & white runners.

He was also carrying a black rucksack and a blue suitcase. Stenvs has limited English and is believed to be in the Dublin City centre area.

His family and An Garda Síochána are anxious to make contact with him.

Anyone with information on Stenvs Py's whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.