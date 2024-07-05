Funeral details have been announced for the man who died earlier this week after a fall on Benbulben in County Sligo.

Octavius Job, of Oxfield Road, Lissadell Park, Carney, died tragically on Tuesday when he slipped climbing a gully above the Benbulben Forest Walk while hiking with a friend.

Mr. Job was in his 40s, a father of three, and was a member of the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue.

Having suffered a serious head injury, his mountain rescue colleagues did their best to revive him, but sadly Mr. Job passed away.

He is survived by his beloved wife Vanessa, and children Katie, Bella and Rollo, along with his extended family and many friends.

Mr. Job will repose at the Benwiskin Centre in Ballintrillick on Sundya from 4:00pm.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 6:00pm that evening and can be viewed on the Foley and McGowan Facebook page.

Burial will take place on Monday in St. Colmcille’s Cemetery, Rathcormac at 2:30pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.