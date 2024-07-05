Minister of State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government Alan Dillon has today officially opened phase two of Líos na Circa social housing in Castlebar.

This development is located in Saleen and is part of a four-phase plan on a Greenfield site.

Following on from phase one’s completion in 2009, which saw 37 social and 22 afforable homes produced, a further 22 two, three and four bedroom A-rated houses have officially been opened today.

Residence will be available for 61 people in these homes, consisting of 17 families and five individuals.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the development is at the pre-planning stage which will provide a further 36 social homes, including six specially designed units for wheelchair users.

These will be designed in conjunction with the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey following today’s opening:

(photo credit to Mayo County Council)