The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council has criticised the HSÉ for their treatment of the older members of their home care staff.

Cllr John O’Hara says that he has received numerous phone calls in recent weeks over how the HSÉ is asking staff members to carry out certain duties online instead of filling them out on paper.

These include completing timetables and holiday requests.

The Fine Gael cllr has highlighted that some members of staff may not have the up-to-date technology that younger staff members would have, and are at a disadvantage when they are not provided with an alternative.

He has tried to contact the HSÉ to discuss the issue, but has been unable to get in contact with the department that has been recommended to him by the HSÉ.

Cllr O’Hara believes that the situation is “very unfair” and has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: