The body of a man recovered off the Galway coast in the early hours yesterday morning has been identified as Inishbofin fisherman John Burke.

Malin Head Coast Guard received at call at about 20 minutes after midnight.

A helicopter was sent to the location and the man's remains were transferred to Inishbofin Airfield before being taken by lifeboat to Clifden at around 4.30am.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.