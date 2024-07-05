Reek Sunday falls this year on the 28th July, when thousands of pilgrims are expected to scale Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s Holy Mountain, to pray and participate on the summit in the Sacraments of Reconciliation (Confession), and of the Eucharist. Pope Francis has designated 2024 as a Year of Prayer, and this year’s pilgrimage theme is: ‘To pray for and honour grandparents and the elderly’ #ElderlyandGrandparents.



Father John Kenny, Administrator of nearby Westport Parish,is asking priests from around Ireland to contact him if they are in a position to assist i on Reek Sunday with the celebration of Mass and the hearing of confessions on the summit, to contact him.

He can be contacted at 098 28871 or 087 240 1533

Fr Kenny has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why the assistance of additional priests on the day is necessary...