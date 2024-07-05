5,000 visitors are expected to arrive on Achill Island this weekend.

1600 competitors will take part in the annual Achill Half Marathon & 10K .

The Half Marathon starts at 10.30am tomorrow morning (Sat) and the 10k starts at 11.15am.

The event is a massive economic boost for the local economy and it takes a huge team of volunteers annually to organize and run the major event.

Race Director, Pauric Corrigan has been telling Teresa about the mammoth voluntary effort that makes the event so successful for decades now…