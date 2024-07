A woman from Ballycastle in county Mayo has missed out on a Labour seat in the UK General election.

39 year old Claire Tighe was looking to become the first Labour MP elected for the Surrey constituency of Spelthorne since 1945.

Spelthorne was the seat of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, but he stepped down at this election.

Lincoln Jopp, the new Conservative MP, got 14,038 votes.

In second place was Labour’s Claire Tighe, who got 12,448 votes.