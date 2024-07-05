€121,894 in funding has been approved to Mayo Islands under the Islands Minor Capital Works 2024.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

The funding covers a range of works such as solar street lighting, car park works, mobility improvements and car park protections.

This funding is coming from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Deputy Ring has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...

File name - ringfunding

DUR - 3 mins 24 secs

The following is the successful funding allocations: