€121,894 in funding has been approved to Mayo Islands under the Islands Minor Capital Works 2024.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

The funding covers a range of works such as solar street lighting, car park works, mobility improvements and car park protections.

 This funding is coming from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

 Deputy Ring has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...

 

File name - ringfunding

DUR - 3 mins 24 secs

 

The following is the successful funding allocations:

 Island/Location

Details of Works

Grant Approved

Clare Island

L-5897 (Pier)

€12,500

Clare Island

L-5897-4

€18,000

Clare Island

L-5897-2

€4,500

Clare Island

Portnakilly Pier road

€27,000

Clare Island

L-5897 to L-5897-2 link road

€10,000

Clare Island

Cattle Grid replacement

€2,700

Clare Island

Solar streetlight

€8,542

Inishturk

Solar streetlight

€10,116

Roonagh Pier

Carpark works, markings, etc

€9,636

Doran's Point

Car Park Protection

€17,100

Inishlyre

Mobility Improvements

€1,800
 

Total of works approved

€121,894

 

