€121,894 in funding has been approved to Mayo Islands under the Islands Minor Capital Works 2024.
That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.
The funding covers a range of works such as solar street lighting, car park works, mobility improvements and car park protections.
This funding is coming from the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Deputy Ring has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...
File name - ringfunding
DUR - 3 mins 24 secs
The following is the successful funding allocations:
|
Island/Location
|
Details of Works
|
Grant Approved
|
Clare Island
|
L-5897 (Pier)
|
€12,500
|
Clare Island
|
L-5897-4
|
€18,000
|
Clare Island
|
L-5897-2
|
€4,500
|
Clare Island
|
Portnakilly Pier road
|
€27,000
|
Clare Island
|
L-5897 to L-5897-2 link road
|
€10,000
|
Clare Island
|
Cattle Grid replacement
|
€2,700
|
Clare Island
|
Solar streetlight
|
€8,542
|
Inishturk
|
Solar streetlight
|
€10,116
|
Roonagh Pier
|
Carpark works, markings, etc
|
€9,636
|
Doran's Point
|
Car Park Protection
|
€17,100
|
Inishlyre
|
Mobility Improvements
|
€1,800
|
Total of works approved
|
€121,894