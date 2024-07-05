The British Labour party has won a landslide victory in the UK election.

Although the counting of votes is still continuing, Labour is on track to secure over 400 seats.

Its been a wipeout for the Conservatives, with a number of cabinet Ministers like Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt losing their seats.

The UK Reform party led by Nigel Farage has also produced a strong showing.



Labour leader Keir Starmer will become the next Prime Minister.

In Northern Ireland, for the first time ever, Sinn Fein's now the party with the most MPs - though they don't take their seats at Westminster.

All but two of the 18 seats for Northern Ireland are now filled.

The DUP's Ian Paisley Junior has lost his seat in North Antrim seat to the TUV leader Jim Allister.

It's been held by the Paisley family for over 50 years.