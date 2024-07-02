Mayo GAA are saddened to hear of the passing of Luke FitzMaurice RIP, Bohernasup Ballina / Kilkelly, Mayo

Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Peter FitzMaurice, his brother Noel (Manchester), brother in law Cyril Gibbons and sister in law Sally Gibbons.

Cherished husband of Patricia and beloved father of Gillian and Vivienne. Sadly missed by his sister Maura Durcan (Curry), his brother in law Bernard Gibbons (Belcarra) and sons in law Mark O’Brien (Wexford) and Ciarán Clarke (Ballina).

Treasured Grandad of Hugh and Teegan O’Brien and Heather and Luke Clarke.

Luke was secretary of the North board from 1975 to 1992 and went to be serve as County Hurling secretary and County Hurling Chairperson . He was also a Connacht Delegate and on the hurling committee in Croke Park

Remaining true to his teaching vocation to the end Luke has donated his body to aid in silent teaching in his Alma Mater University of Galway.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place in St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina Friday. July 5th 11.30am.

All at Mayo GAA express our sincere sympathy to Luke’s family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.