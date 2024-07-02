The outdoor swimming pool in Castlerea has reopened for the summer.

Usually the facility opens in late June, but this was postponed due to a lack of lifeguards.

The reopening has been confirmed by the Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council Paschal Fitzmaurice.

Cllr Fitzmaurice says that he is delighted to see the facility reopen given the difficulties that have been posed in recent weeks.

On a separate note, he says that he’s considering running for the upcoming General Elections.

Cllr Fitzmaurice has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(photo credit to Paschal Fitzmaurice Facebook page)