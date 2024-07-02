Funeral details have been announced for the woman who died tragically in county Sligo on Saturday in a farm related incident.

Vanessa Jones, of Carrickbanagher, Ballymote was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while loading turf onto a trailer on Saturday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vanessa is survived by her daughter and two sons.

Her remains will repose at Perry’s Funeral Home in Collooney tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral Service will take place on Thursday (July 4) at 12 noon in Ballysumaghan Church, Sooey with burial afterwards in the Churchyard Cemetery.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

