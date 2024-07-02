Gardaí in Westport have received reports of an incident whereby a dog was fatally injured following an attack by another dog in Westport last week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday June 26 on the Greenway Walk shortly after 7:00pm.

Gardaí are investigating the matter and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to make the footage available.

If you have any information you can contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30.

Alternatively, call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.