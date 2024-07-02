A project manager has been appointed for Ireland West Airport’s zoning initiative.

The Steering Committee of the strategic development zone (SDZ) at the airport has appointed Dominick Healy to the position.

The Government has allocated funding to Mayo County Council to employ a dedicated official to ramp up development of the facility as a key economic hub in the west.

Mr. Healy has huge experience in the management of local authority – working with County Councils in Clare, Final and Roscommon.

He has also delivered on large capital public projects as manager, including most recently with the Grangegorman Development Agency.

Mr. Healy will take up his role on August 22.