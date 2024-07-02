The Garda Reserves are looking to recruit more members to their force this week.

Becoming a Garda Reserve can be a good opportunity for someone to not only help out in keeping their local community safe but can be a stepping stone to joining an Garda Síochána.

There are currently 329 Garda Reserves across the country, as of last Friday when 157 Gardaí graduated from the Garda College in Templemore.

It is hoped that the force would triple by 2026, bringing the total number of reserves to 1,000.

The deadline to apply to become a member of the Garda Reserves is this Thursday July 4 at 3:00pm, and applications can be submitted online.

Declan McGlynn is the Divisional Liaison Inspector for Garda Reserves in the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford District.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the role of a Garda Reserve and why someone should consider becoming one:

(PHOTO CREDIT TO GARDA.IE)