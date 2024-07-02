The man who died following a quad biking collision on Achill Island on Sunday last has been named locally.

Michael Gallagher, aged 87, was from San Francisco in the United States.

He was killed in a quad bike accident on the road to Purteen Harbour, just off the R319 near to Keel, Achill Island.

According to this morning’s Mayo News, it is understood that the deceased was trapped under the bike after it left the road and entered a drain.

The drains along the road leading to Purteen Harbour can be some eight feet deep.

Gardaí have confirmed that no other person was injured following the collision, which occurred at around 1:45pm.

It is understood that Mr. Gallagher was staying with a local family at the time, and had borrowed the quad bike shortly before the fatal accident.

Gardaí in Achill are continuing to ask the public for assistance in their investigation into this collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of Keel, Achill Island on Sunday last between 1:00pm and 2:00pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.