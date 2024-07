A formal Labour Court hearing will be held tomorrow in the dispute between unions and management at Aer Lingus.

It follows talks which lasted late into the night, between the Court, the airline and the pilots union IALPA.

The work-to-rule industrial action, which pilots have been undertaking since last Wednesday, will remain in place - but there has been a request not to escalate the dispute.

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe says Aer Lingus has not moved from it's current demands: