Gardaí in Galway are investigating the theft of a trailer in recent days, according to Agriland.

It ins understood that an Ifor Williams trailer, 10ft x 5ft in measurement, was taken on Friday last at around 1:30am.

Reports state that the trailer was taken from a site in Maree, Oranmore.

The trailer had the word “Greenway” written on the side when it was stolen and also has drop sides.

Anyone who may have any information of may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact the Gardaí.

You can call Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030.

(photo credit to Agriland.ie)